Halle Berry's Baby Daddy Investigated For Child Endangerment!

Halle Berry’s ex and father of daughter, Gabriel Aubry, is in hot water once again. He is being investigated by police for an alleged assault on a nanny. Did we forget to mention the nanny was holding his daughter, Nahla, in her arms when the assault occured?

According to TMZ, the 6’4 model pushed a 5’2 nanny out of the door while she was holding Nahla because he had decided to keep his child home from school. He didn’t notify the nanny, who went to the school to pick up Nahla. When the nanny questioned Aubry as to why he hadn’t brought his daughter to school, he flew into a rage. He screamed, “You’re the f**king nanny! Who do you think you are! You’re a nobody! You don’t need to f**king know anything!” Police are investigating this as battery and child endangerment.

Why can’t Halle Berry ever find a decent man? Maybe she should date an average Joe.

