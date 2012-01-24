The Dream And Christina Milian Reunite?

Everybody remembers Christina Milian and The Dream’s extremely messy divorce when Milian was still pregnant. It seems the two have put all of the drama aside for the sake of their daughter, Violet. The three were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. While out, the parents had to stop walking because Violet threw a tantrum.

Christina looks very happy and The Dream and Violet look like they would rather be anywhere other than there. What do you think was going on i n The Dream’s head at the time of this picture? Hit us in the comments with your narrative.

Spotted at Vladtv.

