Kimbella of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” has been called many names before, but a writer…not so much! Kim is adding a new title to her repertoire astray from what she is most known for. In an interview with NecoleBitchie, she reveals “I’m going to write a book and everything else I have to say will be in there.

Somaya Reece Weighs In On Kimbella & Erica’s Beef [VIDEO]

Mama Jones Gets Her Own Reality Show!