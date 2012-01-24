Chelsea Handler Almost Called 50 Cent The N-Word

Comedienne and actress Chelsea Handler is finally opening up about her brief romance with 50 Cent. Although the pair denied their relationship while it was in progress, Handler went on the Howard Stern Show and told the shock jock she broke up with him because one of his ex-girlfriends was coming on her late night talk show. She says she called 50 “the worst thing you can call a black person, just short of the N-word.” Chelsea then went on to blast Mariah Carey. She feels that Carey is worse than Elizabeth Taylor and doesn’t know what planet Mariah Carey lives on.

We all know how protective Nick Cannon is of his wife, so we expect a Chelsea Handler diss track in the near future. What do you think of Chelsea Handler and her brand of comedy?

