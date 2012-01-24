KiD CuDi Speaks On Stage Trashing Incident In Australia

Note to promoters, don’t cut KiD CuDi’s performance short. Ever. After video surfaced of Mr. Rager having a fit on stage in Australia, he posted a note on his Tumblr page stating his intent to act a fool any time he his yanked off before he’s done.

“If my set is EVER cut short at any show, im trashing the stage,” he wrote. “Not out of anger, it takes a lot to get me furious nowadays, but out of principle. The fans always deserve a full set at all shows, especially when they spend their hard earned money on expensive tickets.”

Watch the video of his spazz below. (props to Soulculture)

