Whitney Houston Is Broke?!

Even though Whitney Houston is starring in Sparkle, reports are circulating that she is broke. She is allegedly getting financial support from her record label even though there is no ETA on an album.

Sadly, Whitney Houston has reportedly resorted to asking friends for small amounts of money to get by. Get the rest of the story at Bossip.

