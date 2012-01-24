Maino "Still In Love" With Lil Kim

We all remember when Maino and Lil Kim were an item. Though the relationship has been over for a few years, Maino still carries feelings for the Brooklyn rapstress. “I Still Love You” is off of a DJ Green Lantern mixtape. Maino chronicles their relationship’s highs and lows. One line is a little questionable though. “I still love you like my mama birthed you.” So he’s still in love with Lil Kim, but like a sister? That’s a little awkward, don’t you think?

Check the song and tell us what you think.

RELATED POSTS:

Maino Feat. Robbie Nova “That Could Be Us” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Huh? Maino Confronts Big Sean On The Red Carpet [VIDEO]

Top 10 Celebrity Fights

Also On The Urban Daily: