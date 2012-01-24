Will Kimbella Return To "Love & Hip Hop"?

Season two of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” is a wrap, but will Kimbella be back for another round? She recently spoke extensively to NecoleBitchie about her first season on “Love & Hip Hop,” and if she will be a part of next season’s cast. Here’s what she said about returning:

Where Kimbella Launched Her Modeling Career

“If the money’s right. I have two kids that I have to support. And now that I’m a little wiser about what this process is really like, I’m going to need a lot of things. So renegotiating my contract isn’t going to be easy. They’re going to have to come with it.”

Find out what Kimbella had to say about her singing career, her sons watching the career ar much more right here.

