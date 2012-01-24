Kelly Rowland Talks Blue Ivy Carter: "She's More Precious Than A Diamond"

Kelly Rowland couldn’t stop smiling as she spoke about her bestie Beyonce and Jay-Z’ baby girl, Blue Ivy Carter! The “Motivation” singer sat down with E! where described Blue as “more precious than a diamond. She’s just so stunning. I’m so happy for my sister and her husband. She’s beautiful.”

“She’s an incredible mother. I’m so incredibly proud of her, so proud of her,” added Kelly. “She’s in mommyville and I’m so happy for her and her husband’s in daddyville, and the baby is very beautiful.”

Read more@Rap-Up.com

Beyonce’s $1.3 Million Hospital Room Revealed! [PHOTOS]

Blue Ivy Carter On Her Way Home From the Hospital!