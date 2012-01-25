Beyonce College Course Offered At Rutgers University

Thanks to Rutgers University, students will be able get a full understanding of Beyonce by taking the college course “Politicizing Beyonce.” It falls under Rutgers’ Department of Women’s and Gender Studies, and doctoral student and lecturer Kevin Allred teaches the class.

Beyonce’s moves as a sex symbol and role model are analyzed, and Allred explains, “This isn’t a course about Beyoncé’s political engagement or how many times she performed during President Obama’s inauguration weekend.” He adds, “While other artists are simply releasing music, she’s creating a grand narrative around her life, her career, and her persona.”

