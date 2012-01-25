Ne-Yo Leaves Def Jam To Become Senior VP At Motown

R&B singer/songwriter Ne-Yo announced he is leaving Def Jam, the label who first shot him into stardom. He will be taking his talents to Motown Records along with his Compound Entertainment stable of artists. An extra incentive for the move to Motown Records is Ne-Yo will also serve as Senior Vice President of A&R.

Billboard reported the Grammy Award winner will produce and mentor the roster of Motown acts, as well as find and cultivate new talent. Ne-Yo stated, “I’m honored that I¹ve been given such a prestigious title and trusted with such responsibility; terrified because I know that playing this role in the fashion of one of my career role models, Mr. Smokey Robinson — these are big shoes to fill. But trust, I can handle it.”

For more information on Ne-Yo’s move, head over to Billboard.

