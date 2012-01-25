CLOSE
"Single Ladies" Star Shows Off Her New Man Candy

Looks like the second season of VH1’s “Single Ladies” is about to get muy caliente! New cast member Denise Vasi (who replaced Stacey Dash) tweeted on set pics of her new on screen honey:

The mystery man  in question is Cuban-American actor William Levy.  No word on Levy’s exact storyline, but based on his gorgeous looks, women will be tuning in regardless.

The new season of “Single Ladies” is set to air in Spring/Summer 2012.

