Amar’e Stoudemire Makes Acting Debut!

Star New York Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire is adding another job to his resume. Stoudemire is making his acting debut on the TV Land sitcom, The Exes. Amar’e will be featured in an upcoming episode playing a basketball player who starts dating a friend of his agent, played by Donald Faison. Stoudemire filmed his scenes during the NBA lockout. Who knows if he’ll make a return appearance.

