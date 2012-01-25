Obie Trice, "Bottoms Up" Album Cover & Tracklist

Shady Records alumnus Obie Trice will finally release his third studio album Bottoms Up on February 28th, featuring production from Dr. Dre and guest verse(s) by Eminem. Here is the official artwork and tracklist for Bottoms Up.

01 Bottoms Up (Intro)

02 Going No Where

03 Dear Lord

04 I Pretend

05 Richard f. Eminem (prod. Dr. Dre)

06 BME Up

07 Battle Cry f. Adrian Reeza

08 Secrets

09 Spill My Drink

10 Spend The Day f. Dre Skidne

11 Petty

12 My Time

13 Ups And Downs

14 Hell Yeah

15 Crazy f. MC Breed

16 LeBron On [Bonus]

(props to 2dopeboyz.com)

Also On The Urban Daily: