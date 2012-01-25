Obie Trice, "Bottoms Up" Album Cover & Tracklist

Shady Records alumnus Obie Trice will finally release his third studio album Bottoms Up on February 28th, featuring production from Dr. Dre and guest verse(s) by Eminem. Here is the official artwork and tracklist for Bottoms Up.
01 Bottoms Up (Intro)
02 Going No Where
03 Dear Lord
04 I Pretend
05 Richard f. Eminem (prod. Dr. Dre)
06 BME Up
07 Battle Cry f. Adrian Reeza
08 Secrets
09 Spill My Drink
10 Spend The Day f. Dre Skidne
11 Petty
12 My Time
13 Ups And Downs
14 Hell Yeah
15 Crazy f. MC Breed
16 LeBron On [Bonus]
(props to 2dopeboyz.com)
