NutriSystem Does Janet Jackson’s Body Good

Milk has been put on notice. It’s not the only thing that does a body good. Janet Jackson got her figure slim and trim by using NutriSystem. When she became the face of the face of the weight loss system, many wondered why Janet Jackson was doing such a thing. Now, that Janet has revealed the results of using NutriSystem, I’m sure NutriSystem stock is going to go up.

Brothas, how fine is Janet Jackson looking in these new ads?! I need to set up an interview with her so I can propose after it’s over. An extreme thirst has been reignited!

