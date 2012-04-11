CLOSE
Lamar Odom’s Mavericks Jerseys Being Sold For Dirt Cheap

Lamar Odom Jerseys Not SellingNow that it’s been announced Lamar Odom and the Dallas Mavericks have chosen to go their separate ways, the Mavs merchandise store has marked down everything Lamar Odom. The Texas basketball team is scrambling to get Odom’s merchandise out of their store before they have to take an extreme loss in profit for making his jersey.

Sources from the Mavs’ distributors say the second the official announcement of Odom’s departure hit, all of Odom’s merchandise was hit with clearance stickers and marked down prices. If you look closely at the photo below, you’ll see how Khloe Kardashian’s husband’s jersey was being sold for $110. The price dropped down to $89.99 and when they still weren’t selling, the price was slashed to $44.99. It seems that hasn’t helped considering the Mavericks merchandise store says they’ve only sold two at the reduced rate.

Yikes!

Odom Jersey Sale Price

