5 Rappers That Should Never Sign To Young Money

There are multiple reasons why J.Cole shouldn’t ever sign to YMCMB, but two stick out the most. For one, there would be a never ending battle fo the spotlight between him and Drizzy who have already been heavily compared. But currently being Roc Nation’s shining star would be the biggest reason that a deal with YMCMB would be a no no. Cole would be adding to whatever beef or competition lies between Hov and Weezy and things could get pretty sticky. We know it’s a Cole world but that would really be COLD.

