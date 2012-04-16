5 Rappers That Should Never Sign To Young Money

Young Money is the label that’s running the hip-hop game right now. Besides being the home to Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, Young Money is doing their share to make sure rap veterans don’t end up homeless. Mystikal and Busta Rhymes both signed deals with the company. While we’re glad everyone gets a chance to eat from the boss label’s plate, not everyone should sign with Lil Wayne’s imprint. Our friends at Vibe Magazine feel the same way and came up with a list of five artist who should never sign with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records. Check out an excerpt:
There are multiple reasons why J.Cole shouldn’t ever sign to YMCMB, but two stick out the most. For one, there would be a never ending battle fo the spotlight between him and Drizzy who have already been heavily compared. But currently being Roc Nation’s shining star would be the biggest reason that a deal with YMCMB would be a no no. Cole would be adding to whatever beef or competition lies between Hov and Weezy and things could get pretty sticky. We know it’s a Cole world but that would really be COLD.
Hit up Vibe.com for the rest of the list.
