Kevin Hart On Self-Love: “I Like To Trick Myself, Use My Left Hand” [EXCLUSIVE]

Call him Dr. Love. Comedian Kevin Hart is pulling double duty starring in two romantic comedies, Think Like A Man and The Five- Year Engagement. In The Five-Year Engagement, Hart plays Doug, a post-grad psych student with an unusual fascination with self-pleasures of the flesh.

Destination Weddings: Is It Better In The Bahamas?

Hollywood’s hottest new funny man told TheUrbanDaily.com why he thinks women should encourage their partners to “spank the monkey.”

The Five-Year Engagement is in theaters Friday April 27th. Go to Moviefone.com for showtimes.

Listen to the funniest stand-up comedians on BlackPlanet Radio!

RELATED POSTS:

Kevin Hart Ejected From Celebrity All-Star Game

Kevin Hart On Twitter Beef And Canceled Sitcoms

T-Pain Vs. “Chocolate Drop” (Kevin Hart)

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!