Jay-Z & Rihanna Headline 2012 Olympic Games

The 2012 Olympic Games in London is about top be taken over by Roc Nation.

According to BusinessWeek.com, Jay-Z and Rihanna are set to headline the BBC Radio Hackney Weekend a month before the Olympics begin. The Olympic committee christened the Hackney Weekend the headlining event for the Olympics, despite it not being called so originally.

The weekend festival is gong to feature British comedians Stephen Fry and Tim Minchin as well as the hip-hop giants. The Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt told media outlets, “There will be absolutely something for everyone: from Beethoven to Jay-Z, from Shakespeare to Mike Leigh.”

The organizers of the festival echoed Hunt’s statements, saying, “The London 2012 Festival will be the biggest cultural celebration in our lifetime.”

We’re sure Jay and Rihanna will do their part to make sure their shows will be the biggest concerts the country has ever seen. Hackney Weekend kicks off June 23rd in London.

Source

