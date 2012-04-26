LISTEN: Usher – “Scream” [NEW MUSIC]

Usher talked about creating a new sound for his new album and called it “revolutionary pop.”

With the release of Usher’s second single from his upcoming album Looking For Myself, it looks like the Grammy winner is making good on his word. “Scream” is a pulsating dance-pop number that doesn’t stray too far away from the uptempo R&B vocal performances Usher is known for. Lyrically, it’s a run of the mill club song, but the track is catchy.

Check the new track out below. Are you going to cop Usher’s Looking For Myself when it drops June 12th?

