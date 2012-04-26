Brandy Remembers Her Last Moments With Whitney Houston [VIDEO]

R&B star Brandy opened up about her journey from a young girl with a dream to being a teenager who sold 20 million records on her episode of ‘Behind the Music.’

Though the whole episode of Brandy’s ‘Behind the Music’ was a roller coaster of emotions, the most touching segment came when Brandy reflected on the last moments she spent with Whitney Houston. Brandy recounted stories of how they grew close through the filming of the Cinderella television movie. The Grammy winner ended reflections on Whitney Houston by saying, “She gave me a dream.”

In case you missed Brandy’s Behind the Music or want to watch it again, check it out below.

