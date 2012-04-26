New York City Radio Station 98.7 Kiss Closes After 30 Years

There has been a major development in New York City radio industry.

Two of the biggest African-American adult R&B stations are merging. 98.7 Kiss FM and 107.5 WBLS have consolidated to become one powerful voice in R&B and community. WBLS VP/General Manager Deon Levingston said, “WBLS and WRKS have been the voice of the tri-state black community for 30 years and we plan to merge the best of both stations to create a stronger voice to deliver the best in R&B music while also super serving our community.”

A press release was sent out to announce the new partnership and to make sure the station’s fans tune in for the last station’s last hoorah. beginning April 26th at 10am and continuing throughout the weekend, the two radio stations will be celebrating their legacies and impact on the community. Some of your favorite radio DJs will return to the iconic stations to celebrate their history. The official merging of the stations will take place on April 30th. On that date, you will have to tune your radio to 107.5 as 98.7 will no longer be in existence.

For those who don’t understand the enormity of the merger, you can equate this to if The Source Magazine merged with XXL Magazine. You can’t picture that in your head? Those who grew up in the New York tri-state area couldn’t ever imagine this radio merger either.

