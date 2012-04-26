Rate Rihanna’s Latest “We Found Love” Performance [VIDEO]

Rihanna’s vocal abilities have been question since she the day she wound her waist on our screens with “Pon Di Replay.” Despite her mediocre talent we can’t help but love the rebellious and fashionable artist.

She was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and performed at the ceremony for many of her celeb peers but Ri Ri, who recently admitted that she doesn’t get to practice much, pretty much butchered her own song.

Like TheUrbanDaily on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

What would you give her performance? Tell us your ratings, on a 1-5 scale in the comments:

Also On The Urban Daily: