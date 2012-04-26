Hot Or Not: Brandy Ft. Chris Brown “Put It Down”

After four years, Brandy is back with a new album, significantly titled Two Eleven (her birthday and the day that her mentor–Whitney Houston died). After much speculation, Brandy finally released the second single off the project–“Put It Down”–featuring Chris Brown. It may be just the hit Brandy needs to catapult her career back into second gear.

The cover art is hot too!

What do you all think? Hot or Not?

“Have You Ever” Vs. “I Wanna Be Down” A Video Gallery Of Brandy’s 10 Best Songs

Brandy Remembers Her Last Moments With Whitney Houston [VIDEO]