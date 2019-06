MGK has just dropped the visuals to the remix of his hit song “Wild Boy.” The clip includes a great supporting cast that even MGK was impressed to have on the “Wild Boy” remix: 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Steve-O, Mystikal, French Montanta and Yo Gotti. Check it out!

