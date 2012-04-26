Talib Kweli Gears Up For Summer Tour

Brooklyn rhyme spitter Talib Kweli is going to be embarking on a tour this summer.

Named the “Prisoners of Consciousness” tour after the upcoming album, Kweli announced the journey will start May 18th in Providence, Rhode Island and wrap up on June 3rd in Indianapolis, Indiana. After announcing his tour, he revealed he and Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) will be performing at Bonnaroo on June 8th.

The album features guest contributions from artists such as Melanie Fiona, RZA, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, and Curren$y. The lead single from the album “Distractions,” which was produced by Oh No, has already been released.

Check out the first few dates of Talib Kweli’s “Prisoner of Consciousness” tour below.

Friday, May 18th – Providence, RI – Fete Music Ballroom

Monday, May 28th – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

Wednesday, May 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Thursday, May 31 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Friday, June 1 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy

Saturday, June 2 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

Sunday, June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

