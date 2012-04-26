Wiz Khalifa Won’t Rule Out Kanye West Collaboration

Now that he’s on a promo tour, Wiz Khalifa is fielding questions about his about his personal life more than his music.

In the trail of interviews Wiz has done in the past week, most of the questions have had to do with Kanye West’s mention of him in “Way Too Cold.” Khalifa has said he was shocked by West’s name check. Wiz also told Sway Calloway of MTV’s RapFix Live he is open to doing a song with his fiancee’s ex.

Wiz said if Kanye West offered him a FREE beat, he would be a little hesitant at jumping at it, but “it’s all love.” He went on to say he would consider doing a track with Kanye West. He added, “That’s what it’s all about though, it’s about the culture and the creativity factor.”

We wonder what Amber Rose has to say about that being that she cries every time you bring up Kanye’s name.

