Rihanna Posts Picture After Getting “Laid”

Rihanna posted the above photo to her Instagram account with the caption “Just got laid.” The suggestive message incited a plethora of racy comments but get your mind out the gutter–Ri Ri was referring the the Lei around her neck! Glad to see the beauty without makeup.

