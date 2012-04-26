Detroit Lions Calvin “Megatron” Johnson To Cover Madden ’13

Detroit Lions football fans beware. Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Johnson has been chosen as EA Sports new cover model for the Madden NFL video game franchise. “Megatron” beat out Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for Madden ’13 honors.

Madden is believed by some to be a dubious honor with many of the players chosen suffering serious injuries in the year they are picked. Running Back Peyton Hillis was the ’12 cover boy and sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out for five games.

Let’s hope that Johnson fares better. The last wide receiver to appear on the cover was Larry Fitzgerald in ’09. He started all 16 games that season, but his cover co-star Troy Polamalu sprained his MCL.

