LISTEN: Nas – “Daughters” [NEW MUSIC]

Fans of Nas were highly disappointed when he dropped “Another Black Girl Lost.”

In effort to make up for that track, the Queensbridge storyteller delivers a song for the fathers with daughters. Titled “Daughters,” Nas recounts the struggles he’s faced raising his daughter Destiny Jones. Nas doesn’t shy away from the controversy Destiny caused when she tweeted photos of a treasure chest of condoms and tweeted about cocaine. In fact, he uses those situations to realize he needed to change as a parent.

Check out the song below. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

