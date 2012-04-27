Rep For Taraji Henson Denies Michael Ealy Romance

Despite rumors to the contrary Think Like A Man co-stars and on screen love interests Taraji P. Henson and Michael Ealy are not a real couple. A rep for Henson confirmed to Gossip Cop that “They are great friends” but not involved in a relationship.

MediaTakeOut started the rumor, claiming to have a “SUPER WORLD EXCLUSIVE” from a “ROCK SOLID industry snitch” who said Henson and Ealy “GOT CLOSE” during filming and later “FELL FOR EACH OTHER” during the promotional tour for the romantic company.

Raise your hand if you believe any of this? If you answered yes, do me a solid: smack yourself silly. As per the site’s tradition, I imagine this “ROCK SOLID industry snitch” was the blog author’s close personal friend…in his head.

