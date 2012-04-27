Meagan Good Talks Fiance, Faith, And Public Perception

In her Rolling Out cover story, the newly engaged Meagan Good said of her fiance, film executive DeVon Franklin, “I’m also happy that I found someone who understands what I do for a living, and wants to use that as a tool to help glorify God. It’s really nice … and I’m so very happy.” Yes, it seems the two will be working together in the near future. More excerpts can be found below.

Will she and DeVon’s projects be catered towards the mainstream or the Christian community?

It will be both. You can’t just make projects for the Christian community, because I think they already have the right idea. They’re going to be OK … We will still make movies for them, but we also have to create projects for those people who need something positive and relatable without being very preachy. The key is to pull them in, and then add a hint of spirituality and God to the overall message without scaring them away.

What spurred her to talk more openly about her Christian faith with the media?

I don’t think that anything changed with me. I just think that there was a certain point in my career where people really weren’t listening to me because I was just getting started. But over time, as I started to get better and better, people got more interested in what I had to say. But if you go back and listen to interviews that I did in 2000 and 2001, you will see that I was saying a lot of the same things. It’s just a blessing now that people are listening as I try to share the love of God and empower young women. I really have the opportunity to make an impact, so I’m doing my best to make the most of it.

Does she think marriage will alter people’s perception of her?

People do have a perception of me, but as long as I continue on this path, I think that their opinions will fall into line with where they need to be. It’s interesting that I said months ago that I know that the next man that I get into a serious relationship [with] is going to be my husband. I also said that, from here on out I am going to be completely celibate and people laughed at me. They said, “yeah right, she can’t do that … who is she trying to fool?” So it was hurtful that so many people mocked me, based on opinions of people that have never met me a day in their life because they didn’t believe that’s who I really was. So I do think that the evolution in my life will change people’s opinions of me … but even if it doesn’t, I’m OK with that. I don’t live for them; I live for God, and for the people that God has placed in my life. Everything else is just a [distraction], and I’m not going to be distracted.