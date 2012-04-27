Alicia Keys Debuts New Song At MTV Upfronts [VIDEO]

Music from Alicia Keys has been rather scarce since she had her son in October of 2010.

MTV invited Keys to perform at their network upfront event. The MTV Upfronts is an event where the network invites members of the media industry to preview their upcoming television shows.

Mrs. Swizz Beatz took a seat behind her baby grand piano and debuted a new song called “Not Even The King.” Although we know Keys is working on a new album, it’s not clear as to whether the ballad will be on her next project.

Check out her performance and leave your review in the comments.

