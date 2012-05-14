Big K.R.I.T. “Live From the Underground” Tracklist Revealed

Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. is rolling out his Def Jam debut Live From the Underground on June 5th. The 16 track effort features the lead single, “I Got This.” Fans can expect to guest appearances from Melanie Fiona, Bun B, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Anthony Hamilton, and a few others.

Check out the tracklist below. Will you be copping Big K.R.I.T.’s Live From the Underground when it drops on June 5th?

Live From the Underground Tracklisting

1. “LFU300MA (Intro)”

2. “Live From the Underground”

3. “Cool 3 Be Southern”

4. “I Got This”

5. “Money On The Floor” feat. 8Ball & MJG and 2 Chainz

6. “What U Mean” feat. Ludacris

7. “My Sub (Pt. 2: The Jackin’)”

8. “Don’t Let Me Down”

9. “Porchlight” feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. “Pull Up” feat. Big Sant & Bun B

11. “Yeah Dats Me”

12. “Hydroplaning” feat. Devin the Dude

13. “If I Fall” feat. Melanie Fiona

14. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”

15. “Praying Man” feat. B.B. King

16. “Live From The Underground (Reprise)” feat. Ms. Linnie

