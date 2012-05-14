Beyonce Pens Letter To Mom For Mother’s Day

Sometimes it isn’t the most expensive gift, or the biggest, but the most thoughtful! Beyonce, took to the paper again, to give thanks to her mother–Tina Knowles–who she says pushed her to be better! “When I look into your eyes, I am so proud,” says Bey about her mama.

Mother’s Day was extra special for Bey, who gave birth to Blue Ivy Carter earlier this year. Bey recently won a journalism award for her article in Essence Magazine!

