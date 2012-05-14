Hot Or Not: Perrion “The Last Song”

Is Perrion the new Lupe Fiasco? and we don’t mean emo-Lupe, we’re talking about the politically conscious lyricist!
NYC-based emcee–Perrion (@PerryEats)– with the help of cinematographer Chris Sote, presents “Last Song,” a cut off his album “Circuit Breaker.” His smooth rhymes and flawless execution match the video’s skateboard steeze.
Is he spitting hot bars?
Download “Circuit Breaker” here.
