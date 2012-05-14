Basketball Wives Reunion A Go! Shaunie O’ Neal Says More Balance To Come!

The ladies have pulled it together to endure a reunion show after a tumultuous season four of “Basketball Wives.” Tami Roman was missing amongst the pictures and after a slew of cryptic tweets, we aren’t sure if she will be back for season five…

Shaunie O’ Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, Susie, Kesha and Royce Reed posed for photos (not all together of course) in lavish get-ups and jewels.

Shaunie recognizes the mayhem from this season and says she isn’t perfect and that they take responsibility for their actions.

Shed Media announced that there will be more balance in the forthcoming episodes.

Check out the pics, below: