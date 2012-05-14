Mystikal Announces New Mixtape Title & Latest Single

New Orleans rapper Mystikal set to drop a new mix tape on July 30th. The new tape will be titled Origins.
When Origins hits the internet, Mystikal will be serving an 81-day jail bid. The Cash Money signee was sent back to the slammer for a probation violation. Origins will still get a push. Mystikal and Young Money are working to put together visuals for songs while he will be locked away. Mystikal told Billboard that wince he is free again, he will tour in support of the new mixtape.
Hit us up and tell us if you think Mystikal still has a shot at posting numbers?
