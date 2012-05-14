Mystikal Announces New Mixtape Title & Latest Single

New Orleans rapper Mystikal set to drop a new mix tape on July 30th. The new tape will be titled Origins.

When Origins hits the internet, Mystikal will be serving an 81-day jail bid. The Cash Money signee was sent back to the slammer for a probation violation. Origins will still get a push. Mystikal and Young Money are working to put together visuals for songs while he will be locked away. Mystikal told Billboard that wince he is free again, he will tour in support of the new mixtape.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

First single off of the much anticipated mixtape "Origins" set to drop late July. Follow Mystikal on twit http://t.co/IEHsVATq — Mystikal (@ItsMystikal) May 14, 2012

My last tweet is going to be the song "Bullshit" from my mixtape… The first #MystikalMonday — Mystikal (@ItsMystikal) May 14, 2012

#MystikalMonday: This track #BullShit is the most recent one i recorded.. It really soothed my soul coming out! http://t.co/FyE9lcaE — Mystikal (@ItsMystikal) May 14, 2012

Hit us up and tell us if you think Mystikal still has a shot at posting numbers?

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Mystikal Announces Album Title On 106 & Park

Mystikal: “Being On Young Money Is Very Humbling!”

Mystikal Given 90 Day Jail Sentence For Probation Violation

Also On The Urban Daily: