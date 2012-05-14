Rihanna Shows Off Reptilian Breasts [PHOTOS]

Sexpot Rihanna caused quite a stir with her latest video “Where Have You Been.” Now, behind-the-scenes photos have leaked showing the Bajan bombshell topless and covered in reptilian like skin.

Known for her carefree attitude, Rihanna isn’t too phased by any topless pictures of her hitting the internet. After all, there are worse photos of her floating around the world wide web.

Men, if the the reptilian makeup on Rihanna’s breasts were real, would you still get with her? Don’t lie either!

