Win Tickets To The Mixtape Comedy Show In NYC! [GIVEAWAY]

Funnymen Anthony Anderson and Royale Watkins will be hosting their next Mixtape Comedy show this Sunday May 20, 2012 at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. The Mixtape Comedy Show brings audiences the very best in live stand up comedy & music.

This week TheUrbandaily will be giving away a pair of tickets each day to this Sunday’s show. All you have to do is answer the daily trivia question on our Twitter page for a chance to win. We will be picking winners from the correct responses. Good luck!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: