EPIC RAP BATTLE: Marilyn Monroe vs. Cleopatra [VIDEO]

As of late, rap battles have been few and far between. When they do pop off, it’s between two artists you don’t want battling. (Diggy Simmons busting shots at J. Cole, anyone?) Since rap hasn’t yielded any new lyrical sparring matches, a site called Epic Rap Battles Of History is here to change that. The pits two historical figures against each other in lyrical warfare.

While perusing the internet, we stumbled upon a funny one. Sex kitten Marilyn Monroe and legendary Egyptian seductress Cleopatra face off in an epic battle. The clip finds Marilyn Monroe making reference to Cleopatra sleeping with her brothers and Cleopatra retorts with a line about Monroe being barren. Though both historical figures take low blows, it’s still LOL worthy.

Check the video out below. Which woman of history won the battle? For more of these videos, hit up epicrapbattlesofhistory.com

