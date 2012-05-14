Jay-Z: “‘Made In America’ Festival Meant To Push Culture Forward” [VIDEO]

Anything Jay-Z does is news these days. He called a press conference to announce he would be putting together a music festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend.

With Philly representer Freeway standing off to the side, Jay-Z made his announcement on the steps of the Art Museum. Our friends at Hot 107.9 Philly were on hand for Jay’s announcement and fans’ reactions. Blue Ivy’s poppa explained his goal with the festival is to push the culture forward with good music and good vibes. The show will be produced by LiveNation and boasts more than 28 acts. Jay-Z did proclaim about 70% of the acts are already onboard and excited for the festival.

Fans are appreciative of the festival and can’t wait to see who Jay-Z got to perform. Jay-Z plans on bringing artists from R&B, Hip-Hop, rock, Latin, and Dance. It’s sure to be lots of fun going down in Philly on September 1st and 2nd. The only question I have is being that LiveNation is producing it, how much are those tickets going to be. You know they are known for crazy expensive ticket prices.

For information on the Jay-Z festival in Philly, hit up Hot1079Philly.com

