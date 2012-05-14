Usher Performs “Scream” & “Climax” On SNL [VIDEO]

Usher rocked “Saturday Night Live” with a high-energy performance of his single “Scream” off his forthcoming album Looking For Myself. Usher struggled with his sunglasses while singing and dancing but made it through both songs, accident free!

Rihanna recently performed “Where Have You been” on “Saturday Night Live” and earned critical acclaim for her dancing!

