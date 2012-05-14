Rob Kardashian Finally Claims Rita Ora As His Girlfriend

British songbird Rita Ora has a lot to celebrate.

After sitting on the Roc Nation sidelines for a while, Jay-Z finally plucked her from the bench and started promoting her. The single she’s released “R.I.P.” is a number one single in the UK. Lastly, Ora’s rumored boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, has finally claimed her as his girl.

When Kardashian and Ora were celebrating Rita’s accolade out in London, Rob tweeted a picture with the caption “That’s MY baby!” Needless to say he is proud his girlfriend has a number one record. He couldn’t say that when he was dating Adrienne Bailon.

Congratulations to Rita Ora.

https://twitter.com/#!/RobKardashian/status/201767319658184704

https://twitter.com/#!/RobKardashian/status/201849783374188544

Source

RELATED POSTS:

Rita Ora Performs “Say My Name” With Beyonce In The Audience [VIDEO]

WATCH: Rita Ora Ft. Tinie Tempah – “R.I.P.” Video

Now That J. Cole’s Out The Way…Roc Nation’s New Artist Rita Ora Gets Her Shine

Also On The Urban Daily: