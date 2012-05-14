Alicia Keys’ Favorite Sexual Position Is… “Any And All”

Swizz Beatz is a lucky man! Not only is Alicia Keys one of the most talented/beautiful women in the world, she is open to experimenting sexually! During a recent interview with British reporter Amanda de Cadenet for “The Conversation,” Alicia Keys opened up about her sexual preferences and what she would tell her 14-year-old self.

On her favorite position [random question]

Any and all sex positions. I happen to be a traditional kind of girl. I’m also experimental; we can have fun.

What would you tell your 14-year-old self?

Reel it in. Come back. Don’t go so fast. Honestly, you don’t want to get there that fast. You think you want to get there that fast; you do, we all do but you don’t because once you’re there you’re like, “Damn, now I got to be here and I can’t be back here.”

Read the full interview @ThatGrapeJuice

Like TheUrbanDaily on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

RELATED CONTENT: Swizz Beatz Talks Business, Eve, DMX, And Alicia Keys

RELATED CONTENT: Alicia Keys Debuts New Song At MTV Upfronts [VIDEO]