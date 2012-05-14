SNEAK PEEK: Nicki Minaj Gets Her Hands On Chris Brown For “Right By My Side” Video

Nicki Minaj held on tight to Chris Brown for the video to her popular single “Right By My Side.” An image from the top-secret video surface online showing Nicki Minaj in her favorite blonde wig and pink lipstick.

The Benny Boom-directed visuals will reportedly by aired later this week! We can’t wait to see what the Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded track brings!

Spotted @Rap-Up