Jay-Z Didn’t Give Freeway The Lil Mama Treatment [PHOTO]

After the dust settled from Jay-Z’s announcement today in Philadelphia, a photo of former Roc-A-Fella Records MC Freeway looking like an outcast at the event got the rumor mill started.

The distance on stage between the Philly Freezer and Jigga Man led to speculation that there was some kind of problem. But according to Vibe.com, Free played his position because his prior drug charges would make him a bad +1 in photo ops with politicians. If only all members of entourages were this understanding.

As the photo the right attests, Jay-Z and Freeway are coolin like Levert in the City of Brotherly Love.

