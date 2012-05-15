J.Cole Says Some Of His Famous Peers Seem Too Attention Starved On Twitter

Talking with Bootleg Kev of Las Vegas’ Hot 97.5, J.Cole revealed that he won’t be returning to Twitter anytime soon. The Roc Nation rapper with the gold-selling debut had noticeably taken some time away from the social media service and apparently won’t be back. Blame his fellow celebrities who are far less savvy than he as the reason.

J.Cole said:

“I’m not on Twitter no more, I’m not doing it and I’m not going to. I’m sitting and on watching all these artists who I respect — some of them are big artists — on Twitter fighting for attention. Every tweet is like, I’m looking for attention. Retweet me! It comes from this place of fear, like I don’t want people to forget about me. But really your body of work speaks for you, so it’s doing work even when you’re not knowing it. But because people ain’t talking about you on Twitter or your mixtape ain’t trending, you feel a certain kind of way. But when it’s my time, I’m gonna load up all my clips and I’m gonna empty ’em out.”

You can hear the interview in full over at KarenCivil.com.

