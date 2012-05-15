Will Beyoncé Testify In Video Game Trial This Summer?

There’s a chance that the judge in a $100 million lawsuit involving Beyoncé may be a Katy Perry stan. Justice Charles Ramos’ has ruled that the lawsuit centered on a would be video game themed around the megastar is free to move forward – meaning that Beyoncé may be called to testify sometime this summer. Leave your freak’um dresses at home that day, my love.

Here’s the New York Post with the word:

Justice Charles Ramos’ ruling came after he learned lawyers for the “Single Ladies” singer were actively working on a $20 million deal with the company, Gate Five, before abruptly backing out.

“You continue to negotiate right up until the time you pull the plug. That is not going to work with me,” Ramos told Beyoncé’s lawyers.

Beyoncé’s team contended, though, that they were within their rights to walk away from the deal for a game called “Starpower: Beyoncé” because Gate Five didn’t have its financing in place.

Gate Five said it was scheduled to sign a deal with its financier on Dec. 6, 2010, and claimed Beyoncé knew that when she sashayed away from the agreement on Dec. 3.

The game was scuttled and the company laid off 70 employees. Ramos said Beyoncé should have given Gate Five notice that she would walk.

Gate Five lawyer Peter Gallagher said he’s “pleased” with the ruling.

Beyoncé’s lawyer declined to comment.