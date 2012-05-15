“Moesha” Star Fighting For Her Life, Seeking Donations

Unfortunately, tragedy continues to strike the cast of the celebrated 90s sitcom, Moesha. Already the Brandy-starring comedy series has seen the lost of Merlin Santana and Lamont Bentley to murder and a fatal car accident, respectively. Now comes word that another key actor – Yvette Wilson – is suffering from cancer and in need of donations for medical care.

Carlton Jordan has the story:

Yvette Wilson is best known for her role as Andell Wilkerson on the UPN sitcom Moesha and its spinoff The Parkers. She has appeared on many comedy films such as House Party 2, House Party 3, Friday, and on Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam. Yvette has experienced kidney failure, kidney transplants and cervical cancer, among other things. Her cancer has come back after an extended retreat, and doctors are saying it’s very aggressive this time out.

To get her the required treatment at the best doctors, and to to help cover travel and medical costs, we’re asking that you please donate to her medical fund – she’s brought so much laughter to so many people – it’s time we step up and support Yvette and let her feel some of that love she’s so used to giving, come back to her ten-fold!

We love you Yvette! Be strong!

You can donate by clicking here.

